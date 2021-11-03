NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Wednesday, November 3

We have a loaded 11-game slate on Wednesday night, with a double-header featured on EPSN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Brooklyn Nets followed by the Charlotte Hornets taking on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. It is a great time to give you some value plays for your DFS contest. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Damion Lee, Warriors, $4,100

Anytime we get a jammed packed schedule with more than 10 games, there are endless possibilities for both DFS lineups and value plays. One of our three value plays for tonight will be Damion Lee, who has thrived off the bench for Warriors. Lee is averaging 14.2 points per game and shooting 46.2% from the field and 46.2% from three-point range. He’s also producing 20.5 fantasy points per game this season, which I think is tremendous value for a player that started out at $3,700 value in DFS.

The 29-year-old guard has scored at least 10 points in all five games he’s played in this season. In his last three games, Lee is averaging 22.1 fantasy points per game and will be going up against the Hornets, who rank 24th vs. PG/SGs (OPRK).

Georges Niang, Sixers, $3,800

With both Tobias Harris and Danny Green out for the Sixers, Niang should see more playing time. He had an instrumental role in the team’s win Monday night over the Portland Trail Blazers. The 28-year-old forward put up a season-high 21 points on 7-16 shooting from the field and 3-9 from the three-point range. He also had five assists, five rebounds and scored 37.8 fantasy points in 31 minutes.

This season, Niang has given the Sixers a major boost off the bench, averaging 10.7 points per game and shooting 43.2% from three-point range. The veteran forward should be able to have some success against the Bulls, who rank 20th against SF/PFs (OPRK).

Nassir Little, Trail Blazers, $3,600

For our last value play, we are going to go with third-year forward Nassir Little. The 21-year-old has played meaningful minutes for the Blazers this season and is a part of head coach Chauncey Billups’ rotation. In seven games, Little is averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 19.0 fantasy points per game.

The former Tar Heel does not score a ton of points, but makes his impact on the glass. He should be able to grab some boards tonight against the Cavs, who rank 19th in opponent rebounding pct at .491 and ranked 27th against SF/PFs (OPRK).