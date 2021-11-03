Dodgers, Yankees, Astros among favorites to win 2022 World Series

With the Atlanta Braves defeating the Houston Astros in Game 6 to win the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night, it’s a great time to see who are the betting favorites to win the World Series next season.

The Braves, who went on an amazing run in the postseason, will be one of the candidates to win next season. However, as we saw with the Los Angeles Dodgers this year and countless of other teams before them, it is hard to repeat as champions. The last time we had a team win back-to-back World Series was the New York Yankees in 1999 and 2000.

Below we are going to discuss some of the favorites and long shots to win the 2022 World Series using odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorites

Los Angeles Dodgers (+500)

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the Dodgers as the betting favorite to win the title next season. Both their starting lineup and starting rotation is stacked from top to bottom when healthy and they are almost guaranteed to win 100 games. Los Angeles got bit by the injury bug hard this season as Cody Bellinger missed sometime and former NL Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw was shutdown for the postseason.

Los Angeles fought hard this postseason, but was defeated by the eventual World Series champs in the NLCS. The Dodgers will also have some tough decisions to make in the offseason as Max Scherzer, Kenley Jensen, Chris Taylor, and Kershaw are all free agents. If they can retain Scherzer, Jensen, and Kershaw, then they should be back into the driver’s seat to win again.

Houston Astros (+700)

This year’s World Series runner-up and AL champion has the second-best odds to win the series next year. The Astros boast one of the best offenses in the league, which had issues in the World Series and a solid pitching staff. They missed Lance McCullers Jr. in the World Series, who could’ve been a serious difference maker.

Just like the Dodgers, the Astros will have to decide on who they’ll be bringing back next season in free agency. As things currently stand, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, Zack Greinke, and Justin Verlander are all scheduled to be free agents. Gurriel has a club option, so it’s a possibility that he returns to Houston. However, they’ll try to keep Correa, who is set to get paid this offseason as one of the top players on the hot stove.

New York Yankees (+900)

The evil empire is a favorite to win the World Series, despite getting bounced in the AL Wild Card Game by the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees made a couple of noticeable trades at the deadline with the acquisitions of Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo. Rizzo is expected to be a free agent and could be potentially playing elsewhere in 2022. The Yankees have a logjam at first base with Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu, which leaves no room for Rizzo.

However, they still have Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman at the backend of the bullpen. The only thing that can hold the Yankees back from winning a title is injuries and Aaron Boone.

Longshots

I would’ve put the Braves in this category since they are listed at +1200 to win the World Series next season. However, I’m going to go with the San Diego Padres, who have a great team on paper, but have failed to put it together over the last two seasons.

The Padres had an epic second-half collapse that saw their starting pitching struggle and NL MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. battling an injury. San Diego let go manager Jayce Tingler at the end of the season and brought in Bob Melvin to change things around.

With both the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals winning the World Series over the last three years, it seems like it will be the Mets’ time one of these season. But their success for next season will hinge on who they bring in at general manager and manager, along with their prospective free agents.

Javier Baez, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, and Marcus Stroman are all unrestricted free agents and could get paid by other teams. The Mets cannot afford to lose Syndergaard or Stroman, which would hurt their starting rotation tremendously.

