Saints WR Michael Thomas OUT for the season after setback

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is out for the 2021 NFL season. He posted on social media that he has had a setback in his ankle rehabilitation and won’t be able to play this year.

BREAKING: Michael Thomas says he’s out for the season. pic.twitter.com/SCfOnrFctd — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 3, 2021

Thomas tried to rehab his ankle this offseason without surgery, which caused some contention within the organization, but he did end up needing surgery. It appears that in his rehab from surgery hasn’t gone well unfortunately.

The Saints also lost their starting quarterback for the season, Jameis Winston, to an ACL tear.This will be one of the biggest tests of Sean Payton’s career, as he is without his best quarterback and receiver. At least he’s been without Thomas all season already, but nobody has stepped up his place. Instead, the Saints are winning on defense and the run game.

Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris appear in line to continue leading the way at the receiver position for the Saints.