Report: Sterling Shepard OUT for Week 9 and possibly longer

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is expected to miss some time due a quad strain that he suffered Monday night against Kansas City, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. This is less than ideal news for a Giants wide receiver unit that is already without Kenny Golladay.

Fantasy football implications

Shepard started off the season as the Giants’ best and most productive wide receiver with 16 receptions (19 targets) for 207 yards and a touchdown through the first two games. On Monday night against the Chiefs, the veteran receiver had four receptions (seven targets) for 25 yards.

This season, the 28-year-old wideout had three games this season, where he scored 10 or more fantasy points. Now without him, the Giants’ offense will for rookie Kadarius Toney to fill that void. The rookie wide receiver did not do much in the team’s tough loss to Kansas City on Monday night, but has had a couple of good games this season.

In Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Toney had his best game as a pro with 10 receptions (13 targets) for 189 yards and scored 29.6 fantasy points. The Giants will hope that he can be a factor in Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.