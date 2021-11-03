Christian McCaffrey designated to return from IR ahead of Week 9 matchup against Patriots

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Doug Kyed. McCaffrey has not played since Week 3 where he suffered a hamstring injury against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy football implications

It is positive news to see that McCaffrey will return to practice this week as the Panthers’ offense could use him with quarterback Sam Darnold struggling. However, Carolina’s run game has not skipped a beat with rookie Chuba Hubbard in the backfield.

Since Week 3, Hubbard has produced 381 yards on 100 carries and two touchdowns, along with 16 receptions (23 targets) for 115 yards. He’s also averaging 12.6 fantasy points per game over that time.

In last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Hubbard had 82 yards on 24 carries, a touchdown, and nine receiving yards (14.1 fantasy points). If McCaffrey does end up playing on Sunday against the New Orleans Patriots, Hubbard becomes a RB2/FLEX option. As for CMC, he’s back in the saddle as a RB1.