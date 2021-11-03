Saquon Barkley tests positive for COVID-19, Week 9 in doubt

In yet another high profile player testing positive for COVID-19, Saquon Barkley will enter protocol as we move toward Week 8 of the NFL season. Unlike Aaron Rodgers, Barkley is vaccinated, which gives him a chance to play this week, but the odds are likely slim.

The silver -lining here might be that Barkley is recovering from an ankle injury and an extra week of rest wouldn’t be the end of the world. He did seem to be closing in on a return, but this news could easily derail him for this week, especially since he won’t be able to practice with the team.

Fantasy football implications

Devontae Booker has played well in his absence and would once again take over for Barkley if he can’t go. Last week against the Chiefs, Booker totaled 125 yards and has three touchdowns in the four games he’s been subbing in for Barkley. He remains a strong start if Barkley can’t play this week.