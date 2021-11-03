Latavius Murray not practicing on Wednesday for Week 9

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray did not practice Wednesday as the Ravens prepare to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, per Jamison Hensley. The veteran running back is still dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him off the field.

Fantasy football implications

The veteran running back did not play in the Ravens’ last game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 before their bye last week. Out of all the running backs that Baltimore signed this season, Murray has been the most consistent and productive. This season, he has 212 yards on 59 carries and four touchdowns. In his last game before getting injured, Murray had 44 yards on nine carries and a touchdown (13.6 fantasy points) against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Murray does not practice tomorrow, then we should expect to see Devonta Freeman as the Ravens’ starting running back and possibly promoting Ty’Son Williams from the practice squad.