Sammy Watkins not practicing on Wednesday for Week 9

Baltimore Ravens starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins did not practice on Wednesday afternoon due to a hamstring injury, per Jamison Hensley. Watkins has not played since Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy football implications

Before being sidelined due to an injury, Watkins was playing well through the the first five games of the season. The veteran receiver had 18 receptions (32 targets) for 292 yards. He was averaging 3.6 receptions and had two double-digit fantasy point performances.

To replace Watkins’ production, the Ravens have integrated rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman into the offense, who recently returned off of injured reserve. Bateman has did an excellent job, recording seven receptions (12 targets) for 109 yards in two games. In Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the young receiver recorded three receptions (six targets) for 80 yards and 11 fantasy points.

The former University of Minnesota standout should be in line to start opposite of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on Sunday, especially if Watkins does not play.