Darren Waller returns to practice on Wednesday for Week 9

We break down the news that Darren Waller has returned to practice in Week 9

By DKNation Staff
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates defeating the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.&nbsp; Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their bye and look like they’ll get tight end Darren Waller back, as he was practicing Wednesday, per Jesse Merrick. Waller missed Week 7 due to an ankle injury, but the bye week appears to have him back on track.

Waller will likely be considered limited on the injury report, but this is still a great sign for his availability against the Giants this weekend.

The Raiders released Henry Ruggs, so the pecking order for targets will likely be in flux, but Waller is always the top player to see targets anyway.

Fantasy football implications

Even when Waller is covered, he will see targets due to his ability and his rapport with Derek Carr. And with tight ends usually seeing inconsistent usage from week-to-week, Waller remains a Top-3 tight end no matter the matchup. This week against the Giants will be no exception.

