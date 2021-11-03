A.J. Green placed on the COVID-19 list for Week 9

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Field Yates. With his positive test coming mid-week, there’s a good chance he won’t be able to get in two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Green has played well with Arizona, but did have a terrible miscommunication last week on a ball that was intercepted in the end zone to kill their chances against the Packers. Otherwise, he’s caught 29-of-43 targets for 456 yards and three touchdowns with his new team.

If Green can’t play this week against the 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk would likely see an uptick in work, making all three more enticing in fantasy leagues.

Their quarterback, Kyler Murray, is dealing with an ankle injury and wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday. It appears like he’ll be able to play through the injury, but at this point he isn’t a lock. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy would cap the Cardinals receivers upside in fantasy.