Aaron Rodgers OUT for Week 9 after positive COVID-19 test

UPDATE: Rodgers will be cutting it extremely close to be able to play next week against the Seahawks. The earliest he’ll be able to return to the team is Saturday, November 5th since he isn’t vaccinated, per Adam Schefter. That means he will miss all of Week 10 practice. But, he is still Aaron Rodgers and would likely be given the start no matter.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Week 9, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. This is of course a huge blow to their chances against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. Jordan Love will get the start in his absence.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

The Packers were without star wide receiver Davante Adams last week due to COVID-19 and now Rodgers. The team was able to overcome Adams’ absence, but losing their MNP quarterback will be tougher to overcome against a scuffling, but good Chiefs team Sunday.

The Packers practice squad quarterback Kent Benkert tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, per Pelissero. That currently leaves Jordan Love as the only healthy quarterback on the team. They will likely need to grab a veteran signal caller at some point.

Oddly enough, Rodgers reported he was vaccinated earlier in the season, but now we learn that maybe he isn’t? The fact that he is already being ruled out in these reports would suggest that he isn’t vaccinated, backing up NFL Network’s reporting.