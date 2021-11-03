 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is Aaron Rodgers’s backup for fantasy football

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is officially out for Week 9. We break down what the backup options are heading into Week 9 for fantasy football.

By DKNation Staff
Aaron Rodgers #12 and Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers walk onto the field with their teammates prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network report Tom Pelissero.

Though it was previously reported that Rodgers had received the COVID vaccine, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo confirm that he is not, which is why he would be ineligible to play Sunday. If he were vaccinated, he could theoretically still play if he were to have two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart.

His backup, Jordan Love, who was drafted 26th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, will get the start Sunday. To date, he’s attempted just 7 pass attempts in his career, completing 5 of those for 68 passing yards. The team drafting Love in the first round was a surprise to Aaron Rodgers, and many speculate that this is the origin of the Rodgers-Packers drama over the last season.

Jordan Love spent three seasons at Utah State as the starting quarterback, totaling 8,600 passing yards, 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in his collegiate career. It’s worth noting that the Chiefs are allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far through the 2021 season.

