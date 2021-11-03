Did Aaron Rodgers get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday after testing positive, officially ruling him out of the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs.

Packers beat writer Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that Aaron Rodgers confirmed he had received the COVID-19 vaccine back in August.

Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/kskQDRpWi8 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 3, 2021

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Rodgers, in fact, had not received the COVID vaccine.

If a player is vaccinated, the only way to be placed on the COVID list is by testing positive. That player could still have had a shot to play in that given week, however, as long as he has two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test.

If a player has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and is confirmed to have tested positive, they are required to quarantine for at least a 10-day period. The fact that Rodgers was ruled out immediately after testing positive would indicate (though it doesn’t confirm) that he is not vaccinated.