Packers line moves seven points with Aaron Rodgers news

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to play in Kansas City against the Chiefs this Sunday, but they will be without their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will miss due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers’ absence has turned the Chiefs from 1-point favorites to 8-point favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

That is a huge jump, but it isn’t that often that you lose a MVP caliber quarterback mid-week either. The Chiefs have been scuffling, so it was a little odd to see them as 1-point favorites against a Packers team that just beat the undefeated Cardinals in Arizona without Davante Adams, but now with Jordan Love at the helm, the Packers will likely have trouble moving the ball this week.

The Packers are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North and the NFC as a whole when using tiebreakers. Rodgers will miss this week and won’t be able to return to the team until the Saturday before they play the Seahawks.