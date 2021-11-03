Sam Darnold gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 9

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was limited at practice on Wednesday and still in the concussion protocol, per Steve Reed. Reed adds that head coach Matt Rhule does not know if Darnold would be ready to play on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Darnold suffered a concussion in the team’s 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons last week. The veteran quarterback suffered the injury on a running play, which led the Panthers to call in backup quarterback PJ Walker. The former USC quarterback ended the game with 129 passing and 66 rushing yards.

This season has been a roller coaster ride for Darnold, who started out on fire the first three games of the season. But then quickly cooled off as the Panthers were in the midst of a five game losing skid. If Darnold does not play, then Carolina’s offense should be in okay shape with P.J. Walker. Walker completed 3-of-14 passes for 33 yards in Week 7 against the Giants after Darnold was benched.