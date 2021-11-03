Terrace Marshall practicing in full Wednesday for Week 9

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, per Jonathan M Alexander. Marshall has not played since Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings due to a concussion.

Fantasy football implications

The young wide receiver has played predominantly in the slot this season when healthy for the Carolina Panthers. Marshall has 14 receptions (22 targets) for 116 yards in six games. His best game of the season happened in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. The 21-year-old receiver put up four receptions (five targets) for 48 yards and 8.8. fantasy points.

With Marshall being out, we saw Keith Kirkwood receive some offensive snaps along with rookie tight end Tommy Tremble. If he’s good to go for Sunday’s game, the Panthers will have their full complement of receivers ready to go against a solid New England Patriots’ defense. However, we still should not expect much from Marshall, who will likely be the fourth or fifth option on offense.