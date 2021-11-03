 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Josh Jacobs practicing on Wednesday for Week 9

We break down the news that Josh Jacobs was able to practice on Wednesday for Week 9

By DKNation Staff
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suffered a chest injury in Week 7, but it appears the bye week has got him on track, as he was able to practice on Wednesday, per Tashan Reed. He will likely be limited, but getting practice time in on Wednesday is always a great sign for a player’s status for the game.

Jacobs has been dealing with injuries off and on this season and missed two games early on, but has been able to play through the pain for many of their matchups. The fact that he isn’t dealing with foot or ankle problems of late also makes it seem like he is about as healthy as possible right now.

Fantasy football implications

Jacobs isn’t seeing the workload he has in recent years, but he’s still good for 16+ touches per game and with a matchup against the Giants, there’s a good chance he can turn those touches into a fantasy worthy start.

More From DraftKings Nation