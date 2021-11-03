Josh Jacobs practicing on Wednesday for Week 9

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suffered a chest injury in Week 7, but it appears the bye week has got him on track, as he was able to practice on Wednesday, per Tashan Reed. He will likely be limited, but getting practice time in on Wednesday is always a great sign for a player’s status for the game.

John Simpson and Josh Jacobs are at practice today for the #Raiders after leaving the Eagles win due to injury. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 3, 2021

Jacobs has been dealing with injuries off and on this season and missed two games early on, but has been able to play through the pain for many of their matchups. The fact that he isn’t dealing with foot or ankle problems of late also makes it seem like he is about as healthy as possible right now.

Fantasy football implications

Jacobs isn’t seeing the workload he has in recent years, but he’s still good for 16+ touches per game and with a matchup against the Giants, there’s a good chance he can turn those touches into a fantasy worthy start.