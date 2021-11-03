Taysom Hill returns to practice on Wednesday for Week 9

The New Orleans Saints lost their starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the season to an ACL injury, but it looks like they could get backup quarterback Taysom Hill back this week. He was able to return to practice after missing two games due to a concussion.

Taysom Hill, Nick Vannett and Dwayne Washington returned to practice today. Terron Armstead was not participating. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 3, 2021

Head coach Sean Payton isn’t tipping his hand as to who will start this week if Hill is ready to go, as Trevor Siemian got all the work after Winston went down last week and would be in line for the same if Hill isn’t cleared in time. But if Hill can play, he will be in the running to make the start against the Falcons.

Fantasy football implications

If Hill can start this week, he is a good fantasy play due to his ability as a rusher. He has shown more than once that his fantasy floor is one of the best in the league when getting a start.