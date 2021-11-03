Cole Beasley not practicing on Wednesday for Week 9

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley didn’t practice on Wednesday, per Buffalo Bills PR. Looking around the Bills beat reporter twitters this seemed like a surprise addition to the injury report that they weren’t expecting. We will have to see if he is able to practice in some fashion this week before guessing how bad his injury is. Beasley has played in all seven of the Bills games and leads the team in receptions.

Fantasy football implications

If Beasley isn’t able to go this would boost the involvement of both Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis in the passing game. Sanders has been a nice free agency addition for the Bills, but he has taken some of the work away from the younger Davis. Even so, if Beasley is out both of these players have a good matchup. The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Sanders would get boosted to a WR2 consideration while if you are desperate you could FLEX Davis. If Beasley is active, he should be a FLEX consideration with the matchup.