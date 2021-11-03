Deebo Samuel not practicing on Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan thinks he’ll be available for Week 9

The San Francisco 49ers are back at practice to open Week 9 and wide receiver Deebo Samuel is sitting out Wednesday’s practice, per Niners Nation. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel aggravated his calf injury, but the hope is he can practice on Thursday.

Shanahan said he would be surprised if Samuel could not play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and for now this is following last week’s pattern. Samuel was a DNP on Wednesday, limited on Thursday, and a full practice participant on Friday. He finished last Sunday with nine receptions for 171 yards, including an 83-yard catch-and-run.

Fantasy football implications

Lower body injuries for wide receivers are always concerning, but if this ends up similar to last week, Samuel should be good to go on Sunday. Keep Samuel in your starting lineups in all formats and we’ll see how the rest of the week plays out. Samuel is having a massive breakout season, rankings second in receiving yards with 819. Add in four scores and it’s no surprise he’s one of the three or four best receivers in fantasy football right now.