James Robinson not practicing on Wednesday for Week 9 with heel injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson injured his heel last week and wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday, per Doug Kyed. He is considered day-to-day according to head coach Urban Meyer, so there is a chance he can go this week.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) did not practice today. HC Urban Meyer said earlier that Robinson is day-to-day. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 3, 2021

Robinson has looked good this season, especially after he was allowed to take back the lead role from the inferior Carlos Hyde. But if he can’t play, Hyde is the lead back, though he was limited today with a calf injury. This will be a situation to monitor this week for fantasy football.

Fantasy football implications

No matter who gets the work, the Bills run defense has been good this season when facing anyone but Derrick Henry. Robinson is a must start as long as he gets some work in this week and starts. Hyde would make for a start in most leagues if Robinson is out, but his upside will be limited.