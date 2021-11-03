Dawson Knox did not practice on Wednesday for Week 9

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is still recovering from the surgery he had to his hand and did not practice on Wednesday, per Buffalo Bills PR. Knox hurt his hand in Week 6 and needed surgery before going through the bye week and missing Week 8 vs. the Dolphins. Knox was on a tear before his injury, scoring five touchdowns between Weeks 2 and 5. He is currently fourth on the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards, but leads Buffalo in receiving touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

The backup tight end for the Bills is Tommy Sweeney. He is a third-year player out of Boston College and has played in all seven games this year. In the one game that Knox couldn’t play, Sweeney had three receptions on four targets for 40 yards. This week, the Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. If Knox misses this game, you can START Sweeney if you are desperate at tight end.