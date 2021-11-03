Julio Jones gets in a limited practice on Wednesday for Week 9

With the news that star running back Derrick Henry is going to miss multiple weeks and potentially the season due to injury, the Tennessee Titans need all hands on deck to step up for their offense.

Wide receiver Julio Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury and missed the last game for the Titans. Since Tennessee acquired Jones, he has been able to play in five games and is going to be relied on heavily with the absence of Henry. Jones is tied for the second-most targets on the team and has the second-most yards, but hasn’t found the end zone this season.

#Titans Injury Report for Wednesday:



DNP- Blasingame, Davis, Evans, C. Jackson, Mabin, Simmons.



Julio Jones was 'limited participation' pic.twitter.com/ztzt6C5V9O — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 3, 2021

Fantasy football implications

If Jones is able to suit up and take the field against the Los Angeles Rams, he has FLEX appeal for your lineups. If he isn’t able to go, the Titans are going to need someone else to step up. The receiving combo of Chester Rogers and tight end MyCole Pruitt will have to take that step in helping the team. Neither one is going to garner a spot in your fantasy lineup though.