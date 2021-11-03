Tua Tagovailoa gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 9

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with both an injury to his ribs and a separate injury to a finger on his left hand. Tagovailoa had missed some games early in the season due to injury, but he has been able to play in three straight games.

In five total games, he has thrown for 1,040 yards with seven touchdowns to five interceptions. Tagovailoa isn’t as mobile as he wants to be, but if he can improve his passing game a little bit, that won’t matter. In his most recent game, Tua threw for 205 yards, but couldn’t build on his four-touchdown performance from a week ago and didn’t find the end zone through the air. He did have a rushing touchdown, which was his second of the season.

Tua Tagovailoa limited as left finger pops up on injury report for him, along with ribs. Jerome Baker, DeVante Parker, Brandon Jones also limited. pic.twitter.com/JF5a40RWS6 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 3, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Because the Houston Texans are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, this is a solid matchup for Tagovailoa. If he is active, START him. If he is inactive and the backup Jacoby Brissett is under center SIT him.