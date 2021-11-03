 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tua Tagovailoa gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 9

We break down the news that Tua Tagovailoa is listed as questionable with both a rib and left finger injury.

By TeddyRicketson
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with both an injury to his ribs and a separate injury to a finger on his left hand. Tagovailoa had missed some games early in the season due to injury, but he has been able to play in three straight games.

In five total games, he has thrown for 1,040 yards with seven touchdowns to five interceptions. Tagovailoa isn’t as mobile as he wants to be, but if he can improve his passing game a little bit, that won’t matter. In his most recent game, Tua threw for 205 yards, but couldn’t build on his four-touchdown performance from a week ago and didn’t find the end zone through the air. He did have a rushing touchdown, which was his second of the season.

Fantasy football implications

Because the Houston Texans are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, this is a solid matchup for Tagovailoa. If he is active, START him. If he is inactive and the backup Jacoby Brissett is under center SIT him.

