Amari Cooper gets in a limited practice on Wednesday for Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys had a light practice on Wednesday since they played on Sunday Night Football this past week. Even so, you never like seeing players pop up on the injury report because it means there’s a chance they may not play this week.

While likely to play, wide receiver Amari Cooper still popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Cooper has played in all seven of the team’s games and he is second in receptions, targets and receiving yards, but he leads the team in receiving touchdowns.

Cowboys say QB Dak Prescott (calf) would have been limited if team had a full practice today. It was a light session coming off a Sunday evening game. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) were also limited. pic.twitter.com/AnGl3RnAmF — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 3, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This week, Cooper and the Cowboys take on the Denver Broncos, who are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Cooper is active, even with the tough matchup you are going to be STARTING him.

If Cooper is inactive, this gives a boost to CeeDee Lamb (also on the injury report), Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson to see more action. Lamb would be a START with Wilson a FLEX and Gallup a SIT if that situation were to arise.