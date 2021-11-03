CeeDee Lamb gets in a limited practice on Wednesday for Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a Sunday Night Football game last week so they had a very light day of Wednesday practice. Even still, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was limited during practice. While this is likely to rest his ankle injury, it is worth noting so that you keep an eye on his status for this week.

Lamb has played in all seven of Dallas’ games and he leads the Cowboys in receptions, targets and receiving yards. His production would certainly be missed by the team if he weren’t able to suit up this week against the Denver Broncos.

Cowboys say QB Dak Prescott (calf) would have been limited if team had a full practice today. It was a light session coming off a Sunday evening game. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) were also limited. pic.twitter.com/AnGl3RnAmF — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 3, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Lamb heads into Week 9 as the overall WR14 in half-PPR scoring. If he isn’t able to play that would be a big blow to your lineup. The Broncos are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even though this is a tough matchup, we have seen that Lamb’s involvement still requires you to START him if he is active.

If Lamb is inactive, Amari Cooper will likely see an uptick in usage, though he’s also on the injury report. Cedrick Wilson would make for a strong FLEX play and Michael Gallup would be worth SITTING.