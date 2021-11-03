Matchday 4 of the Champions League concluded Wednesday, November 3 with three massive results headlined by Liverpool blanking Atletico Madrid 2-0. Juventus took care of business against Zenit 4-2, while Ajax cemented its dominance in Group C with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Other key results were draws from Manchester United-Atalanta and AC Milan-FC Porto.

Here are the standings for the competition after the fourth matchday. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, which is a knockout stage played in two legs.

UEFA Champions League standings after Matchday 4

Group A

1. Manchester City, 3-0-1, 9 points

2. PSG, 2-2-0, 8 points

3. Club Brugge, 1-1-2, 4 points

4. RB Leipzig, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group B

1. Liverpool, 4-0-0, 12 points

2. Porto, 1-2-1, 5 points

3. Atletico Madrid, 1-1-2, 4 points

4. AC Milan, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group C

1. Ajax, 4-0-0, 12 points

2. Borussia Dortmund, 2-0-2, 6 points

3. Sporting CP, 2-0-2, 6 points

4. Besiktas, 0-0-4, 0 points

Group D

1. Real Madrid, 3-0-1, 9 points

2. Inter Milan, 2-1-1, 7 points

3. Sheriff, 2-0-2, 6 points

4. Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group E

1. Bayern Munich, 4-0-0, 12 points

2. Barcelona, 2-0-2, 6 points

3. Benfica, 1-1-2, 4 points

4. Dynamo Kyiv, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group F

1. Manchester United, 2-1-1, 7 points

2. Villarreal, 2-1-1, 7 points

3. Atlanta, 1-2-1, 5 points

4. Young Boys, 1-0-3, 3 points

Group G

1. RB Salzburg, 2-1-1, 7 points

2. Lille, 1-2-1, 5 points

3. Wolfsburg, 1-2-1, 5 points

4. Sevilla, 0-3-1, 3 points

Group H

1. Juventus, 4-0-0, 12 points

2. Chelsea, 3-0-1, 9 points

3. Zenit St. Petersburg, 1-0-3, 3 points

4. Malmo, 0-0-4, 0 points