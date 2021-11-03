 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UEFA Champions League standings after Matchday 4

Here’s how the competition is stacking up after the fourth round of group stage games.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Borussia Dortmund v Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Remko Pasveer of Ajax, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax, Edson Alvarez of Ajax, Jurrien Timber of Ajax, Daley Blind of Ajax, Sebastien Haller of Ajax, Davy Klaassen of Ajax, Steven Berghuis of Ajax celebrates the victory during the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund v Ajax at the Signal Iduna Park on November 3, 2021 in Dortmund Germany.
Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Matchday 4 of the Champions League concluded Wednesday, November 3 with three massive results headlined by Liverpool blanking Atletico Madrid 2-0. Juventus took care of business against Zenit 4-2, while Ajax cemented its dominance in Group C with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Other key results were draws from Manchester United-Atalanta and AC Milan-FC Porto.

Here are the standings for the competition after the fourth matchday. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, which is a knockout stage played in two legs.

Group A

1. Manchester City, 3-0-1, 9 points
2. PSG, 2-2-0, 8 points
3. Club Brugge, 1-1-2, 4 points
4. RB Leipzig, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group B

1. Liverpool, 4-0-0, 12 points
2. Porto, 1-2-1, 5 points
3. Atletico Madrid, 1-1-2, 4 points
4. AC Milan, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group C

1. Ajax, 4-0-0, 12 points
2. Borussia Dortmund, 2-0-2, 6 points
3. Sporting CP, 2-0-2, 6 points
4. Besiktas, 0-0-4, 0 points

Group D

1. Real Madrid, 3-0-1, 9 points
2. Inter Milan, 2-1-1, 7 points
3. Sheriff, 2-0-2, 6 points
4. Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group E

1. Bayern Munich, 4-0-0, 12 points
2. Barcelona, 2-0-2, 6 points
3. Benfica, 1-1-2, 4 points
4. Dynamo Kyiv, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group F

1. Manchester United, 2-1-1, 7 points
2. Villarreal, 2-1-1, 7 points
3. Atlanta, 1-2-1, 5 points
4. Young Boys, 1-0-3, 3 points

Group G

1. RB Salzburg, 2-1-1, 7 points
2. Lille, 1-2-1, 5 points
3. Wolfsburg, 1-2-1, 5 points
4. Sevilla, 0-3-1, 3 points

Group H

1. Juventus, 4-0-0, 12 points
2. Chelsea, 3-0-1, 9 points
3. Zenit St. Petersburg, 1-0-3, 3 points
4. Malmo, 0-0-4, 0 points

