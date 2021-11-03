Matchday 4 of the Champions League concluded Wednesday, November 3 with three massive results headlined by Liverpool blanking Atletico Madrid 2-0. Juventus took care of business against Zenit 4-2, while Ajax cemented its dominance in Group C with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Other key results were draws from Manchester United-Atalanta and AC Milan-FC Porto.
Here are the standings for the competition after the fourth matchday. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, which is a knockout stage played in two legs.
UEFA Champions League standings after Matchday 4
Group A
1. Manchester City, 3-0-1, 9 points
2. PSG, 2-2-0, 8 points
3. Club Brugge, 1-1-2, 4 points
4. RB Leipzig, 0-1-3, 1 point
Group B
1. Liverpool, 4-0-0, 12 points
2. Porto, 1-2-1, 5 points
3. Atletico Madrid, 1-1-2, 4 points
4. AC Milan, 0-1-3, 1 point
Group C
1. Ajax, 4-0-0, 12 points
2. Borussia Dortmund, 2-0-2, 6 points
3. Sporting CP, 2-0-2, 6 points
4. Besiktas, 0-0-4, 0 points
Group D
1. Real Madrid, 3-0-1, 9 points
2. Inter Milan, 2-1-1, 7 points
3. Sheriff, 2-0-2, 6 points
4. Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-1-3, 1 point
Group E
1. Bayern Munich, 4-0-0, 12 points
2. Barcelona, 2-0-2, 6 points
3. Benfica, 1-1-2, 4 points
4. Dynamo Kyiv, 0-1-3, 1 point
Group F
1. Manchester United, 2-1-1, 7 points
2. Villarreal, 2-1-1, 7 points
3. Atlanta, 1-2-1, 5 points
4. Young Boys, 1-0-3, 3 points
Group G
1. RB Salzburg, 2-1-1, 7 points
2. Lille, 1-2-1, 5 points
3. Wolfsburg, 1-2-1, 5 points
4. Sevilla, 0-3-1, 3 points
Group H
1. Juventus, 4-0-0, 12 points
2. Chelsea, 3-0-1, 9 points
3. Zenit St. Petersburg, 1-0-3, 3 points
4. Malmo, 0-0-4, 0 points