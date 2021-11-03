Chase Edmonds gets in a limited practice on Wednesday for Week 9

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds was limited in Wednesday’s practice dealing with a shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. In the Cardinals’ last game, Edmonds had seven carries for 30 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added three receptions on four targets for an additional 39 yards. He has played in all eight games for the Cardinals this season and leads the team in rushing yards and is fourth in targets.

If Edmonds is unable to play, James Conner would retain the starting running back duties. Conner leads the team in rushing attempts and has eight rushing touchdowns on the year.

Fantasy football implications

Edmonds and the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West matchup. The 49ers are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This isn’t the best matchup, but Edmonds has shown that he has dual-threat ability in the running and passing games and he brings added value in fantasy.

If he is active, he is worthy of a START while Conner would have FLEX appeal. If he is inactive, START Conner and don’t worry about any other running backs on the roster.