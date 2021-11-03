DeVante Parker gets in a limited practice on Wednesday for Week 9

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was limited in Wednesday’s practice dealing with both a hamstring and a shoulder injury. Parker had just returned to the field after missing three games in a row. He had eight receptions on 11 targets for 85 yards in the Dolphins loss last week.

Now, he finds himself back on the injury report and his injuries are both worth monitoring. Parker is third on the team in both targets and receiving yards. He has played in only five games, but he has 25 receptions on 43 targets for 327 yards and a touchdown. This week, he and the Dolphins take on the Houston Texans.

Fantasy football implications

Of course, Parker is dealing with injuries after a strong showing. The fantasy relevancy of the Dolphins wide receivers has been up and down and fantasy managers are just wanting someone to be consistent. The Texans defense is giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so the matchup this week is decent.

If Parker is active he can be FLEXED. If he is inactive, expect more work for tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. This is about where the fantasy relevance stops because I don’t see Mack Hollins all of a sudden deciding to be relevant.