Jalen Reagor did not practice on Wednesday for Week 9

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor did not officially practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. McManus did note that Reagor was seen working on the side of the field and did seem to be nursing well which is good news since he is working through an ankle injury. Reagor has played in all eight games for the Eagles and ranks second on the team in targets. He has 20 receptions on 32 targets for 165 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Fantasy football implications

The Eagles’ receivers aren’t known as very fantasy-relevant on a week-to-week basis. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown only 10 touchdowns this year and no single player has more than two. Even if Reagor was active you would still SIT him this week. If he does miss the game, you would see an uptick in targets for DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Smith would gain FLEX appeal, but Watkins would be a hopeful dart throw.