Wizards SF Kyle Kuzma goes to locker room Wednesday with wrist injury, won’t return to game

Kuzma appeared to be holding his wrist while exiting the game. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards
 Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards passes the ball against the Toronto Raptors on November 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Update: Kuzma will not return to Wednesday’s contest with a wrist injury.

The Washington Wizards are in a tight contest Wednesday with the Toronto Raptors, but could be without small forward Kyle Kuzma for the rest of the contest. Kuzma went to the locker room in the third quarter appearing to clutch his wrist, and there’s no update yet on his availability for the rest of the game.

Kuzma was having a strong season, averaging 15.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Wizards entering Wednesday’s game. He struggled against the Raptors before exiting the game, going 1-10 from the floor and 0-5 from three-point range in 21 minutes.

The forward came to Washington in the Russell Westbrook trade, which allowed the Wizards to surround star Bradley Beal with competent rotation players in the hopes of making the playoffs. The Wizards are 5-2 in this young season under first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr., so that plan appears to be working so far.

