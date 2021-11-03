Checking in on T.J. Warren’s injury early in the season

The Indiana Pacers have gotten off to a slow start this season in terms of record but are actually a few shots away from behind on the plus side of .500. Indiana has been dealing with some injuries, most notably the absence of small forward T.J. Warren. Let’s check in on when he can potentially return this season.

T.J. Warren injury update

After a 111-98 win over the Knicks to grab their third victory of the season, the Pacers released this update on Warren.

"T.J. Warren got another scan yesterday, and it's great news...He is out of the boot...There is no timetable. It will be weeks, but hopefully not months."



That’s excellent news for Warren and Pacers fans. The forward is out of the walking boot and is supposedly weeks away from taking the court again. Rookie Chris Duarte has filled in admirably while Warren heals, but the experienced forward returning helps Indiana add some depth to its rotation.

Warren averaged 19.8 points per game during the 2019-20 season, shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from behind the arc. He only appeared in four contests in 2020-21, so Warren’s return is crucial for the Pacers to become a contender. Indiana expects to make a deep playoff run with a veteran roster and a great head coach. Warren’s imminent return will help them move closer to that goal.