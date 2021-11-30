Best available tight ends on the Week 13 waiver wire

It was a pretty lackluster week for tight ends in Week 12. No tight end on Sunday or even on Thursday scored over 16 fantasy points in most PPR formats. We also had Travis Kelce on bye week on Sunday with the Chiefs off. This week, there aren’t any big-name TEs on bye as you can see below. Still, you’ll probably want to pick up someone if you’ve got a revolving door at the position. Let’s take a look at some options.

Week 13 byes: Packers, Browns, Titans, Panthers

Jack Doyle, Colts (1 percent)

Next up — Texans

This is the perfect spot to stream Doyle. He had a great Week 12 in the Colts’ loss to the Buccaneers, hauling in six catches for 81 yards and a TD on seven targets. The matchup vs. the Houston Texans should give Doyle a pretty high ceiling. The Colts need a win to keep up in the AFC South. Doyle has at least five targets in each of the past three weeks. He’s got a safe enough floor and a good ceiling in PPR.

Cole Kmet, Bears (24 percent)

Next up — Cardinals

Kmet is worth a flier as a pickup this week given the volume he got in Week 12 against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Andy Dalton appears to be the QB moving forward with Justin Fields injured. If that’s the case, Dalton is goin to funnel targets to both TEs (along with Jimmy Graham). Kmet had 11 targets, catching eight of them for 65 yards in Week 12. That gives us a pretty good floor in PPR. If Kmet can get into the end zone (God forbid any Bear does), then that’s a plus.

James O’Shaughnessy, Jaguars (sub-1 percent)

Next up — Rams

The Jaguars lost TE Dan Arnold to a knee injury on Sunday against the Falcons. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. That leaves the TE group with O’Shaughnessy, who played for the first time since Week 2 on Sunday. He had 3 catches for 29 yards and a 2-pt conversion against ATL. O’Shaughnessy should get most of the TE snaps in Week 13 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. He’ll be a threat in the red zone and a safe floor play with long-term upside with Arnold out.