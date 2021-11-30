Best available quarterbacks on the Week 13 waiver wire

Week 12 has come and gone in the NFL, meaning its time to start scanning the waiver wire for potential Week 13 pick ups.

The fantasy playoffs are approaching and with this being the first of the last two weeks of byes in the regular season, you may be missing a key piece or two as you make a final postseason push. Here are a few quarterbacks to consider off the waiver wire that could get you over the hump.

Week 13 byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (21% Yahoo/19% ESPN)

Next up — at Chiefs

Bridgewater has been a solid starter for the Broncos this season and has the team right in the mix for the AFC West title. He missed a portion of Sunday’s win against the Chargers but still contributed heavily. He completed 11-of-18 passes for 118 yards and a passing touchdown and added an additional score on the ground.

The veteran’s numbers haven’t been explosive this year but he’s remained consistent, averaging 15.97 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. His ceiling is low, but he’s worth picking up if you’re out of QB options.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (38% Yahoo/20% ESPN)

Next up — at Bills

Mac Jones continues to improve as a rookie and is coming along as the Pats have surged near the top of the AFC. He threw for a career-high 310 yards on Sunday, completing 71.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns as New England routed the Titans.

Jones is averaging 14.76 fantasy points a game but if his numbers keep going up and the Pats continue to win, he could be someone to keep in your back pocket as the postseason looms.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (46% ESPN/33% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Giants

Continuing with the trend of AFC East teams surging, the Dolphins have won four straight and the now healthy Tagovailoa has played well in that stretch. He completed 87.1% of his passes for 230 yards and a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers and is seemingly rounding into form after a tumultuous start to the season.

Tua has averaged 16.1 fantasy points per game in his eight appearances this season and similar to Jones, his ceiling could raise if the Dolphins continue to improve.