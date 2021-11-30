 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 schedule: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is headed to CITY this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. We break down the full schedule for the weekend and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
A picture taken on November 28, 2021, shows a view of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit that is expected to host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the Saudi Red Sea resort of Jeddah. Photo by AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is back after an off-week and heads to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, December 5 and will be preceded by two days of activities.

Race weekend gets started Friday morning with a pair of practice runs. It will be the AM in America and the evening in Saudi Arabia, so we’ll see the drivers under the lights. The drivers hit the course at 8:30 a.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at noon for practice 2. There will be a third practice run at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at noon. The race runs on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The events will air across ESPN’s network of channels, including ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. Each event channel is listed below. It will all be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton opened last week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, initially installed at -200. He is now -225 early in race week. Max Verstappen follows seeing his odds sink from +215 to +250 heading into race week. Verstappen is the points leader and has the most wins on the season, but Hamilton has all the momentum heading into the final two races of the F1 season.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, November 3

8:30-9:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN
12-1 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, November 4

9-10 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN
12-1 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNews, WatchESPN

Sunday, November 5

12:30-2:30 p.m. — Saudi Arabia Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
Position Driver Car No.
1 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
3 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
5 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
6 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
7 George Russell Williams Racing 63
8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
10 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
13 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22

