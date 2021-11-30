F1 schedule: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is back after an off-week and heads to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, December 5 and will be preceded by two days of activities.

Race weekend gets started Friday morning with a pair of practice runs. It will be the AM in America and the evening in Saudi Arabia, so we’ll see the drivers under the lights. The drivers hit the course at 8:30 a.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at noon for practice 2. There will be a third practice run at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at noon. The race runs on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The events will air across ESPN’s network of channels, including ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. Each event channel is listed below. It will all be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton opened last week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, initially installed at -200. He is now -225 early in race week. Max Verstappen follows seeing his odds sink from +215 to +250 heading into race week. Verstappen is the points leader and has the most wins on the season, but Hamilton has all the momentum heading into the final two races of the F1 season.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, November 3

8:30-9:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

12-1 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, November 4

9-10 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

12-1 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNews, WatchESPN

Sunday, November 5

12:30-2:30 p.m. — Saudi Arabia Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Entry list