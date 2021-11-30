How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the November 30th episode

NXT 2.0 comes onto your screens once again tonight with another live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This will officially be the go-home show to War Games this Sunday as five matches have already been set for the pay-per-view. Tonight’s show will tie everything together and get everyone ready for Sunday’s spectacle.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, November 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Both War Games matches have been set for Sunday. On the women’s side, it will be Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray. On the men’s side, we have a battle between the old guard of NXT and the new guard of NXT. That match will feature NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight battling North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller.

On tonight’s show, we’ll have a pair of ladder matches to determine which team gets the numbers advantage to start War Games. For the women, Kay Lee Ray will represent her team when facing Dakota Kai. On the men’s side, fans can vote on the website who will participate in the ladder match.

Also on the show, we’ll have a No. 1 contenders match for the NXT Tag Team Championships as Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly will face Legado del Fantasma. The winners will advance to War Games to meet champions Imperium for the belts.