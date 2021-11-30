CFP show: How to watch fifth College Football Playoff rankings show on Tuesday, November 30th

The fifth set set of official rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee will be issued tonight. Week 4 of the committee issuing a Top 25 returns on Tuesday, November 30th at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

Georgia is certainly the No. 1 team in the country, and Michigan’s 42-27 drubbing of what was No. 2 Ohio State means they likely take over the No. 2 spot as well. Previous No. 3 Alabama might suffer due to an uninspired win over Auburn in overtime, and did undefeated Cincinnati do enough against East Carolina to stay ahead of an Oklahoma State team that knocked off Oklahoma in Bedlam?

The selection committee will have plenty of choices to make, but how they value Cincinnati and Oklahoma State might be the biggest. And with 11-1 Notre Dame right on the cusp, now without head coach Brian Kelly, we could be looking at some chaos come Sunday. But we’ll see what the committee thinks so far tonight.

The CFP rankings will be revealed on the following dates and times for both Tuesday, November 30th and Selection Sunday on Sunday, December 5th.