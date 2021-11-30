Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 30

We have a small five-game slate in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Kevin Durant over 5.5 assists (+110)

We are going to start off tonight’s best player prop bets with some plus-money action on Nets’ superstar forward Kevin Durant. He is up there in scoring this season, averaging 28.6 points per game on 54.8% shooting from the field and 41.1% from behind the arc. He’s also done well as a facilitator on the floor for Brooklyn, averaging 5.4 assists per game.

With no Kyrie Irving, it is imperative Durant and James Harden do their part in running the Nets’ offense, while also getting others involved. Durant has gone over 5.5 assists in five out of his last 10 games, which includes three consecutive games. The Knicks will look to make sure that Durant does not beat them singlehandley, so him getting his teammates involved will be imperative.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 16.5 points (-110)

With Ja Morant out for the foreseeable future because of injury, the Memphis Grizzlies will have to lean on Jaren Jackson Jr. and others to carry the scoring load. This season, Jackson has played well, averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The 22-year-old big man can score in the low post and from the perimeter, where he’s making 33.3% of his three-pointers. Jackson and the Grizz will be going up against the Toronto Raptors for the second time in six days. In their first meeting last week, he had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range. JJJ has gone over 16.5 points in six out his last 10 games. If the Grizzlies can keep it close tonight on the road, then I like Jackson Jr.’s chances to cash the over on his points prop.

Deandre Ayton over 14.5 points (-115)

In what promises to be the best game on Tuesday night, we have the Golden State Warriors going on the road to play the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors have only lost two games on the season, while the Suns have won an unprecedented 16 straight games.

We all know that Chris Paul and Devin Booker will get their points, but if Phoenix wants to defeat Golden State, then the Suns need Ayton to establish himself inside the low post. When he’s played this season, the former first overall pick is averaging a double-double consisting of 15.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Ayton has gone over 14.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games. At home this season, the 23-year-old is producing 16.7 points per game.

