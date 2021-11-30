NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Tuesday, November 30

We have a five-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday night, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the New York Knicks will head to Barclays Center to play Brooklyn Nets and then at 10 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Phoenix Suns. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Patty Mills, Nets, $4,800

With Joe Harris out for a significant amount of time due to ankle surgery, the Brooklyn Nets will need veteran guard Patty Mills to provide that three-point scoring threat. This season, Mills is averaging 12.3 points per game, while shooting an efficient 46.5% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

In his last five games, Mills is producing 27.7 fantasy points per game, which is above his season average of 20.8 fantasy points per game. Also, over that time, he is averaging 18.4 points per game and shooting an impressive 54.3% from three-point range. Mills should be able to do some damage against the New York Knicks, who are ranked 26th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season.

Precious Achiuwa, Raptors, $4,400

Our last value play for tonight’s five-game slate will be Toronto Raptors second-year big man Precious Achiuwa. Achiuwa has played solid basketball in his first season with the Raptors, averaging 8.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 22.8 fantasy points per game.

The Raptors will be gearing up to play the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in six days. In their first meeting last week, the 2020 first-round selection had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3pt FG), four rebounds and scored 28.5 fantasy points. In his last five games, the young big man is averaging 21.6 fantasy points per game.

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers, $4,000

Simons has been a vital scorer and playmaker off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 12.6 points per game and shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game.

Simons is coming off a solid performance against the Utah Jazz on Monday night. He scored a season-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range. For his efforts, Simons recorded 31.3 fantasy points, making it the second consecutive game that he scored 30 fantasy points or more. The young guard will be going up against the Detroit Pistons, who are ranked 19th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season.