Best available kickers on the Week 13 waiver wire

The NFL has wrapped up Week 12 and we’re off to December. The NFL regular season still has six weeks to go, but fantasy football leagues only have two or three more weeks until playoffs get underway. Roster fine-tuning continues and the waiver wire will offer some opportunities to get ready for the playoffs.

We’ll look at the kicker position here, with Randy Bullock arguably the top kicker on the sideline this weekend.

Week 13 byes: Panthers, Browns, Packers, Titans

Jake Elliott, Eagles (11.8%)

Next up — @ Jets

The Eagles looked abysmal in Week 12 and Elliott only managed one point. But he was coming off a pair of double digit games and now the Eagles get a bad Jets defense in Week 13. The Jets’ defense ranks dead last in points allowed and opposing kickers are converting the second-most fantasy points against the Jets.

Matt Prater, Cardinals (33.2%)

Next up — @ Bears

Prater struggled in Week 11, missing two kicks inside the 40. Coming out of the bye he has a solid get-right opportunity against the Bears. Chicago is giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing kickers, but keep an eye on the weather and how windy it might get.

Robbie Gould, 49ers (16.8%)

Next up — @ Seahawks

This isn’t a great matchup for the 49ers, but this is a game that could see a fair number of field goals exchanged. The 49ers offense has found life the past three weeks, and Gould has benefitted. Ride the hot streak.