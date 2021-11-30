Best available D/STs on the Week 13 waiver wire

The NFL wrapped up Week 12 on Monday and it’s time to start sorting out fantasy football decisions for Week 13. We’re fast approaching fantasy playoffs, and that means either you need some last minute roster additions to try and secure a late playoff berth, or you want to shore up your depth.

Either way, the waiver wire is your friend. Today, we’ll take a look at some key defenses to consider with notable performers like the Packers and Panthers sidelined with byes.

Week 13 byes: Panthers, Browns, Packers, Titans

Bengals D/ST (13.3%)

Next up — vs. Chargers

The Chargers offense is a clear step above the Steelers that the Bengals impressed against this past week. And yet, there’s enough inconsistency that a home matchup is intriguing for Cincinnati. They’ve scored double digit points each of the past two weeks and might be coming into their own.

Giants D/ST (2.6%)

Next up — @ Dolphins

The Giants are not great, but a road game against the Dolphins could be interesting. Miami is coming off a 33-point effort against the Panthers, but has been inconsistent this season. This is a low floor, high ceiling matchup, so it’s more for someone a little more desperate in these closing weeks.

Vikings D/ST (14.5%)

Next up — @ Lions

Minnesota is wildly inconsistent and just gave up big points to the 49ers. But a road game against the Lions could be a nice balm for what ails them.