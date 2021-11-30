Best available wide receivers on the Week 13 waiver wire

Week 12 is officially a wrap in the NFL and it’s time to consider the waiver wire for potential Week 13 pick ups. The fantasy playoffs approaching in the next few weeks, and teams either need to fine-tune some things, or make an addition in a last ditch effort to secure a playoff spot.

Here are a few wide receivers to consider off the waiver wire that could get you over the hump.

Week 13 byes: Panthers, Browns, Packers, Titans

Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams (48% Yahoo/42% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Jaguars

Jefferson proved to be an explosive target in the team’s loss to the Packers on Sunday. He caught just three of nine targets but he made them count, taking those receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

It was initially thought that Jefferson would be lost in the shuffle with the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr., but he’s instead remained an important part of suddenly not efficient Rams offense since Robert Woods tore his ACL. The wideout will be a good addition this week as they play host to the Jaguars.

Cedrick Wilson Jr., Dallas Cowboys (25% Yahoo/15% ESPN)

Next up — at Saints

Wilson delivered his best performance of the season on Thanksgiving against the Raiders last Thursday. He caught seven of 10 targets for 104 yards in the overtime loss.

His usage can be credited to the absence of CeeDee Lamb due to a concussion. However, Dak Prescott likes to spread the ball around and Wilson is someone worth taking a flyer on off the waiver wire this week.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (19% ESPN, 17% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Buccaneers

The Falcons’ offense has struggled mightily as of late but Gage still remains one of their top receiving options. He caught six of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 21-14 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Falcons host the Bucs this Sunday and the defending champ’s secondary is still a bit vulnerable given the never ending slate of injuries that they’ve suffered. There’s potential for Gage to have one of his better games of the season here.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (26% Yahoo/12% ESPN)

Next up — Bye week

Following a breakout game against the Vikings in Week 11, Valdes-Scantling had a pretty decent outing in Sunday’s win over the Rams. He ended up catching four of nine targets for 50 yards, his second straight game of getting targeted at least nine times by Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are on a bye this week but it would still be a good idea to pick MVS up off the wire and stash him for the following week. Solid waiver wire pickups are slim pickings at this point in the season and he’d could be someone of value to potentially add to your roster.