Best available running backs on the Week 13 waiver wire

Week 12 has come and gone in the NFL, meaning its time to start scanning the waiver wire for potential Week 13 pick ups. The fantasy playoffs are approaching and with this being the first of the last two weeks of byes in the regular season, you may be missing a key piece or two as you make a final postseason push. Here are a few running backs to consider off the waiver wire that could get you over the hump.

Week 13 byes: Panthers, Browns, Packers, Titans

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (50% Yahoo/34% ESPN)

Next up — at Lions

Dalvin Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s loss at the 49ers, once again making Mattison a waiver wire option to seek out this week.

We’ve been down this road with him already this year and he’s proven that he can carry the load when Cook is absent. Mattison has two 100-yard games to his credit this season and scored a touchdown in the team’s loss on Sunday. Scoop him up while you can.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (66% Yahoo/53% ESPN)

Next up — at Bills

Rhamondre Stevenson has shot up to the 49th ranked fantasy running back and his rise has coincided with the Pats becoming the hottest team in the AFC over the past month. He only had nine carries for 46 loss in the team’s win over the Titans on Sunday but he’s still a huge factor in the offense.

As you can see by the Yahoo and ESPN percentages, the rookie’s time as a waiver wire commodity is running out as more and more managers are catching on. If you see him, put a bid in immediately

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (19% Yahoo/17% ESPN)

Next up — at Jets

The Eagles’ run game has been more or less been run by committee but Boston Scott has gotten his fair share of touches as of late. He’s registered at least 10 carries in four of the last five games and clocked in 15 touches for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

He’s the 54th ranked fantasy running back and averaging eight points a game, so he’s worth a look in deeper leagues if you’re running out of options.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (46% ESPN/39% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Vikings

With the versatile D’Andre Swift suffering a shoulder injury that could keep him out of action, backup Jamaal Williams becomes someone to target for this upcoming week against the Vikings.

Williams stepped in on Thanksgiving and shouldered the load, taking 15 carries for 65 yards on the ground and catching five passes for 18 yards. He’s already averaging 9.3 fantasy points and there’s potentially for more.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (37% Yahoo/34% ESPN)

Next up — Bye

The Panthers are on a bye this upcoming week but they were rocked with the news on Monday that Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. He took 10 carries for 35 yards before exiting Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. He ended up leaving with a walking boot.

This once again, Chuba Hubbard will be a running back of note to snag. He had 427 yards and three touchdowns on the year and should take the mantle as the top back for the rest of the season. Even in a bye week, you should snag him now while he’s readily available because that might not be the case next week.

Dontrell Hilliard, Tennessee Titans (29% Yahoo/24% ESPN)

Next up — Bye

Similar to Hubbard, now would be a good time to try to snag Dontrell Hilliard off the waiver wire, even with the Titans on a bye this week.

After a productive showing against the Texans in Week 11, Hilliard broke off 131 yards off 12 carries and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. With Derrick Henry done for the year, he’s bound to get more touches and is someone to invest a waiver bid in immediatlely.