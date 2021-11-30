Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Suns on Tuesday

The two hottest teams in the league will face off against each other for the first time this season when the Golden State Warriors (18-2) pay a visit to the Phoenix Suns (17-3). Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Suns are riding an incredible 16-game winning streak, most recently taking down the Nets on the road with a final score of 113-107. Devin Booker put up 30 points while Chris Paul finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. The Warriors have won their last seven straight, knocking off the Clippers 105-90 in their last game on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns favored by 2.5 points at home over the Warriors. They’re priced at -135 on the moneyline with Golden State at +115, and the point total is set at 221.

Warriors vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5 (-115)

This is a tough one no matter which way you look at it. The league’s two best teams will go head-to-head to see who is truly the league’s best at the moment. Both teams have top-tier talent while we’ll see the likes of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green all on the floor at the same time. The Suns are riding an amazing 16-game winning streak after starting the season off 1-3 through their first four outings.

When it comes down to it, though, nobody in the league is playing quite like the Dubs have been through this first stretch of the season. They’re allowing a league-best 100.4 points per game from opponents so far this season, while dropping that number down to 96.3 through their last three games. Phoenix has an explosive offense, but they haven’t run into a defense quite as solid as Golden State’s. Not only is their defense the best in the league, but the Warriors have also been averaging 114 points scored per game, being only outdone by Charlotte who clock in at 114.4.

It’ll be a battle from start to finish, and will likely be a very close result, but I think the Dubs get it done in the end and snap the Suns’ winning streak.

Over/Under: Under 221 (-105)

As already mentioned, the Warriors boast the best defense in the league, allowing just over 100 points per game. The Suns’ defense has been fairly solid as well, allowing only 105 points per game on the season. Both teams have great offenses, but this may come down to a battle of the defenses on both sides of the court. Expect the total to stay under 221.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.