Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Brooklyn Nets (14-6) will play host to their crosstown rivals the New York Knicks (11-9) at Barclays Center on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks are fresh off a 99-90 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday as Alec Burks led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds. The Nets have won seven of their last nine contests, with the only two losses in that stretch coming from the Warriors and the Suns, who are the two hottest teams in the league.

Brooklyn is favored by 6.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -265 on the moneyline while the Knicks are +215, and the point total is set to 216.5.

Knicks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -6.5 (-115)

After what the Nets just went through against the Suns on Saturday, they’ll have a chip on their shoulder and will be looking for a big bounce back win. They fought back from a 30+ point deficit and only ended up losing to Phoenix by six points while Kevin Durant put up 39 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. New York has only been averaging 106.3 points per game this season, and only 100.7 through the last three games. The Nets, on the other hand, are averaging 115.7 per game in their last three and should be expected to blow the Knicks out of the water. Pick Brooklyn to win and cover comfortably in this one at home.

Over/Under: Over 216.5 (-110)

With how good the Brooklyn offense has been this season, combined with the Knicks allowing an average of 106.2 points per game, the Nets should be able to take this one over the point total on their own. Even if they just hit their average score over the last three games and keep the Knicks down to the low hundreds, this game should easily go over the total.

