Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Kings on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-11) will take on their Northern California rivals the Sacramento Kings (8-13) at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. This will be the second meeting between the two sides in less than a week, as they faced off at STAPLES Center last Friday. The Kings ended up winning that contest after it was forced into triple overtime as De’Aaron Fox put up 34 points, leading the Kings to a 141-137 victory.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lakers favored by four points and set at -165 on the moneyline. The Kings sit at +145 while the point total is 226.

Lakers vs. Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +4 (-115)

While the Lakers are theoretically a better team on paper, the Kings may have fortune on their side as L.A. could be missing a handful of players for the contest. They’ll definitely be without Trevor Ariza (ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (knee), while LeBron James (abdomen) is listed as questionable after putting up 33 points against Detroit on Sunday. Avery Bradley (hand) is questionable as well, and Anthony Davis (head) is listed as probable. Even with AD, James, and Russell Westbrook on the court, they only edged out the Pistons by four points at home, and will now travel to Sacramento to hope for a win against the Kings. With the spread at four points and the Lakers alternating wins and losses each game, Sacramento has a good chance to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 226 (-110)

This number will obviously be a bit inflated after the 141-137 final score last weekend, but don’t expect this game to go into triple overtime again. The Lakers only scored 110 at home against the Pistons on Sunday while the Kings only put up 101 in a loss against the Grizzlies. I’d expect this game to be significantly lower-scoring than the one last Friday.

