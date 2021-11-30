2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 13

The NFL wrapped up Week 12 and it was a busy one for playoff implications. The Patriots thumped the Titans and the Bengals had no problems with the Steelers. Neither is going to clinch a playoff berth for another few weeks at least, but both are impressing as the calendar turns to December.

We’re back once again with our weekly NFL power rankings. We rank out the teams based on spread differential rather than subjective feel. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Giants closed as 4-point underdogs against the Eagles and won the game by 6 points. For the Giants spread differential, we added 6 to +4. For the Eagles spread differential, we added -6 to -4.

Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be. There’s volatility in these rankings thanks to blowout wins, but the top seven or eight teams have settled down to some degree.

The Patriots have held the top spot for three straight weeks. The big mover up top is the Bengals, who moved from No. 6 to No. 2 with their blowout of the Steelers. Pittsburgh saw a big drop from 18 to 28. The biggest increase was the Dolphins, who moved from 28 to 17 on the back of a blowout win over the Panthers.

NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 13