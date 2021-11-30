CeeDee Lamb gets in full practice on Tuesday for Week 13

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Lamb did not play last week against the Raiders due to a concussion.

Fantasy football implications

With Amari Cooper still out due to lingering COVID-19 side effects, the Cowboys would love to have Lamb back in the fold for Week 13. Last week, Dallas had to lean on Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson to carry the wide receiver unit. Gallup racked up five receptions (eight targets) for 106 yards and scored 10.6 fantasy points.

As for Wilson, he had a season-high seven receptions (10 targets) for 104 yards and 10.40 fantasy points. Lamb has 50 receptions (77 targets) for 740 yards and six touchdowns this season. On Thursday night, Lamb will be the Cowboys’ No. 1 wideout with Gallup flanking him as the No. 2 wide receiver.