Opening odds for 2021 Hero World Challenge

The field is set for the 2021 Hero World Challenge, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 12th hole during the final round of The DP World Tour Championship on The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 21, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Though Tiger Woods won’t be hitting the green this weekend, he’ll be plenty busy as the 2021 Hero World Challenge tees off Thursday morning from the Bahamas. Woods has hosted the charity golf tournament since the year 2000, with a small field of 20 golfers consisting of some of the PGA Tour’s top talent. There’s no official prize money at stake for the participants, but they still get paid if they win, and the balance of the proceeds benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Still recovering from a major car accident this past February, Woods won’t be participating in the event this year. Rory McIlroy is the odds favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook +700, closely followed by Collin Morikawa (+750) and Justin Thomas (+900). Henrik Stenson, the defending champion from 2019, sits with his odds at +6500 to win — the highest odds among all competitors in the 20-man field.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2021 Hero World Challenge, which tees off Thursday morning.

2021 Hero World Challenge, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +700 +130 -250
Collin Morikawa +750 +130 -250
Justin Thomas +900 +140 -235
Viktor Hovland +1100 +160 -220
Jordan Spieth +1100 +160 -220
Xander Schauffele +1200 +170 -200
Bryson DeChambeau +1200 +180 -165
Sam Burns +1400 +200 -165
Tony Finau +1600 +275 -110
Scottie Scheffler +1600 +220 -145
Abraham Ancer +1600 +220 -145
Webb Simpson +1800 +230 -145
Daniel Berger +1800 +230 -145
Justin Rose +2200 +300 -105
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500 +300 -105
Brooks Koepka +2500 +300 -105
Patrick Reed +2800 +350 +130
Tyrrell Hatton +2800 +350 +120
Harris English +3500 +450 +140
Henrik Stenson +6500 +800 +250

