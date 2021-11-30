Opening odds for 2021 Hero World Challenge

Though Tiger Woods won’t be hitting the green this weekend, he’ll be plenty busy as the 2021 Hero World Challenge tees off Thursday morning from the Bahamas. Woods has hosted the charity golf tournament since the year 2000, with a small field of 20 golfers consisting of some of the PGA Tour’s top talent. There’s no official prize money at stake for the participants, but they still get paid if they win, and the balance of the proceeds benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation.
Still recovering from a major car accident this past February, Woods won’t be participating in the event this year. Rory McIlroy is the odds favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook +700, closely followed by Collin Morikawa (+750) and Justin Thomas (+900). Henrik Stenson, the defending champion from 2019, sits with his odds at +6500 to win — the highest odds among all competitors in the 20-man field.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2021 Hero World Challenge, which tees off Thursday morning.
2021 Hero World Challenge, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+700
|+130
|-250
|Collin Morikawa
|+750
|+130
|-250
|Justin Thomas
|+900
|+140
|-235
|Viktor Hovland
|+1100
|+160
|-220
|Jordan Spieth
|+1100
|+160
|-220
|Xander Schauffele
|+1200
|+170
|-200
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1200
|+180
|-165
|Sam Burns
|+1400
|+200
|-165
|Tony Finau
|+1600
|+275
|-110
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|+220
|-145
|Abraham Ancer
|+1600
|+220
|-145
|Webb Simpson
|+1800
|+230
|-145
|Daniel Berger
|+1800
|+230
|-145
|Justin Rose
|+2200
|+300
|-105
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2500
|+300
|-105
|Brooks Koepka
|+2500
|+300
|-105
|Patrick Reed
|+2800
|+350
|+130
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2800
|+350
|+120
|Harris English
|+3500
|+450
|+140
|Henrik Stenson
|+6500
|+800
|+250
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.