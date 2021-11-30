Opening odds for 2021 Hero World Challenge

Though Tiger Woods won’t be hitting the green this weekend, he’ll be plenty busy as the 2021 Hero World Challenge tees off Thursday morning from the Bahamas. Woods has hosted the charity golf tournament since the year 2000, with a small field of 20 golfers consisting of some of the PGA Tour’s top talent. There’s no official prize money at stake for the participants, but they still get paid if they win, and the balance of the proceeds benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Still recovering from a major car accident this past February, Woods won’t be participating in the event this year. Rory McIlroy is the odds favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook +700, closely followed by Collin Morikawa (+750) and Justin Thomas (+900). Henrik Stenson, the defending champion from 2019, sits with his odds at +6500 to win — the highest odds among all competitors in the 20-man field.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2021 Hero World Challenge, which tees off Thursday morning.

2021 Hero World Challenge, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +700 +130 -250 Collin Morikawa +750 +130 -250 Justin Thomas +900 +140 -235 Viktor Hovland +1100 +160 -220 Jordan Spieth +1100 +160 -220 Xander Schauffele +1200 +170 -200 Bryson DeChambeau +1200 +180 -165 Sam Burns +1400 +200 -165 Tony Finau +1600 +275 -110 Scottie Scheffler +1600 +220 -145 Abraham Ancer +1600 +220 -145 Webb Simpson +1800 +230 -145 Daniel Berger +1800 +230 -145 Justin Rose +2200 +300 -105 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500 +300 -105 Brooks Koepka +2500 +300 -105 Patrick Reed +2800 +350 +130 Tyrrell Hatton +2800 +350 +120 Harris English +3500 +450 +140 Henrik Stenson +6500 +800 +250

