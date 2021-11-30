Presbyterian vs. #13 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Presbyterian Blue Hose look for their first win over a Top 100 team when they face the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in Knoxville.

UT got lit up by Villanova 71-53 on November 20th, but since the Vols (4-1) have won two straight over North Carolina and Tennessee Tech to get back on track. The Blue Hose have beaten VMI twice already, and fell to Clemson just 64-53, but struggled with the athleticism of Cincinnati in a 79-45 beating.

How to watch Presbyterian vs. #13 Tennessee

When: Tuesday, November 30th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -23

Total: 130.5

The Pick

Over 130.5

The Blue Hose are bottom 20 in the country in pace at less than 65 possessions per game, which is why this number is so low. But the Vols will be able to speed them up enough to get over the hump and break 131 total, as they have gone over the total in four of five this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.